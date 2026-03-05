Man City and Liverpool make contact to sign €100 million 'special talent'

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise has emerged as one of the most sought-after attacking players in European football, with several elite clubs monitoring his situation ahead of the summer transfer window.



According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City and Liverpool have both made contact with the German champions regarding a potential deal worth around €100 million.

Despite the interest, Bayern are reportedly standing firm. The Bundesliga club have rejected initial enquiries and made it clear that they are not currently willing to part ways with the 24-year-old, who has become a key figure in their attacking setup.

Michael Olise has enjoyed a rapid rise

Olise’s reputation has grown significantly over the past few seasons.

Known for his exceptional dribbling ability, creativity in the final third, and composure in one-on-one situations, the French-born attacker has developed into one of Europe’s most dangerous wide players.

The Frenchman has scored 13 goals and provided 25 assists in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season.

His performances in the Bundesliga and European competitions have drawn widespread praise.

Bayern view him as an important component of their long-term attacking strategy and are therefore reluctant to entertain offers unless they receive an extraordinary proposal.

Olise’s stats this season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Bundesliga 23 10 18 1,794′ UEFA Champions League 8 1 5 632′ DFB-Pokal 4 2 2 343′ DFL-Supercup 1 0 0 90′ Total 36 13 25 2,859′

Man City and Liverpool are both interested

Manchester City and Liverpool are both believed to admire Olise’s profile.

Man City are constantly evaluating options to maintain the creativity and unpredictability of their forward line, while Liverpool are looking to refresh their attacking options as they continue rebuilding their squad.

However, Premier League clubs are not alone in the chase. Real Madrid and Barcelona are also reportedly monitoring the situation closely.

Olise himself would be open to the idea of playing in Spain at some point, with LaLiga viewed as a particularly attractive destination.

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has called Olise a ‘special talent‘.

