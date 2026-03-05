Man City move for Elliot Anderson depends on the future of key first team starter

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester City have reportedly joined Manchester United in monitoring Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson as the Premier League giants assess potential midfield reinforcements.



According to The Sun, City’s interest in the 23-year-old is closely linked to uncertainty surrounding Rodri’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

While Anderson has quietly developed into one of the Premier League’s most promising young midfielders, City’s pursuit could depend heavily on whether Rodri remains central to the club’s plans.

Real Madrid are believed to be tracking the Spanish international’s situation, particularly with his contract set to run until the summer of 2027.

Anderson has grown into a midfield powerhouse

The young English midfielder has impressed some of the top clubs in the Premier League, including Man City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Man City, particularly, know well of his abilities as the Forest midfielder scored a stunning goal for his team against City in the 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium last night.

The midfielder, who previously progressed through Newcastle United’s academy system, has impressed with his versatility, work rate, and technical ability in central areas.

Anderson offers a combination of energy and creativity that fits the demands of modern Premier League football.

Rodri’s situation could impact Man City plans

For Man City, however, the potential pursuit of Anderson is intertwined with Rodri’s future.

The Spanish midfielder has been one of the most influential players in Pep Guardiola’s system, acting as the team’s primary anchor and orchestrator in possession.

Real Madrid’s reported interest in Rodri could play a huge role in City’s pursuit of Anderson.

Although Rodri remains under contract until 2027, speculation about his future naturally affects City’s long-term planning.

Should the club anticipate a departure in the coming seasons, identifying younger midfielders capable of evolving into key roles becomes a priority.

