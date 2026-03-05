Man United make Mason Mount decision as the midfielder continues to struggle with fitness

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly decided against selling Mason Mount this summer, even as interest from fellow Premier League clubs continues to grow.



According to Football Insider, the Old Trafford hierarchy remain committed to the midfielder despite speculation linking him with moves to Aston Villa and Fulham.

Mount’s time at United has been turbulent since his £55 million transfer from Chelsea in 2023.

Injuries, tactical adjustments and intense competition for midfield places have made it difficult for the England international to secure a consistent run of games.

Yet internally, the club still believes the 27-year-old can play a meaningful role in the squad moving forward.

Mount has endured a challenging period at Man United

Mount arrived at Man United with high expectations after establishing himself as one of Chelsea’s most reliable performers during their Champions League-winning era.

His reputation for relentless pressing and attacking contributions made him an appealing addition to United’s midfield rebuild.

However, injuries have repeatedly interrupted his progress. During the 2025/26 campaign, Mount has once again struggled to maintain full fitness, leaving him fighting to define his place in a team that has undergone several tactical changes under Michael Carrick.

Despite these challenges, United’s coaching staff still value his versatility. Mount can operate as an advanced attacking midfielder, a wide playmaker, or in a deeper central role when required.

Aston Villa and Fulham are interested

Speculation surrounding Mount’s future intensified after Aston Villa and Fulham reportedly began monitoring his situation.

Unai Emery’s Villa are believed to be particularly interested, with the Spanish manager known for reviving the careers of players who struggled to find form elsewhere.

Villa’s recruitment team reportedly views Mount’s work rate and positional awareness as a strong fit for Emery’s structured tactical system.

Fulham have also been linked with the midfielder. Marco Silva’s side are understood to be exploring ways to add greater experience and creativity to their midfield options.

