Man United target £100 million Casemiro replacement in record breaking move

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, with the Brazilian emerging as one of the club’s primary transfer targets ahead of the summer window.



According to TEAMtalk, United view the 28-year-old as a potential long-term successor to fellow Brazil international Casemiro, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

However, prising Guimarães away from Newcastle will not be easy.

The Magpies are eager to secure the midfielder’s future with an improved contract beyond his current deal, which runs until 2028.

At the same time, interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs suggests a fierce transfer battle could unfold if Newcastle are forced to consider offers.

Man United are ready to rebuild their midfield

Man United’s midfield is widely expected to undergo significant changes in the coming months.

Casemiro has been an influential figure since arriving from Real Madrid, but injuries and the physical demands of the Premier League have raised questions about the long-term composition of the team’s midfield.

With the Brazilian now leaving the club this summer, the Red Devils are in the market for a new defensive midfielder.

Guimarães fits the profile of a player capable of anchoring the next phase of United’s project.

He is known for his energy, passing range, and ability to dictate tempo. His leadership qualities have also stood out. Guimarães quickly became a fan favourite at St James’ Park since joining the club.

Newcastle United’s position over Guimarães

Newcastle remain determined to keep their star midfielder and are reportedly exploring the possibility of extending his contract.

The club’s ownership group has made it clear that retaining key players is essential to their long-term vision of establishing Newcastle among Europe’s elite.

Even if negotiations stall, any potential transfer would likely require a fee approaching £100 million.

Such a price reflects Guimarães’ importance to the team, his age, and the length of his contract.

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation.

