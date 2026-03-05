Man United get boost as attacker is ready to move to the Premier League

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Karim Adeyemi’s future at Borussia Dortmund is becoming increasingly uncertain as contract negotiations between the player and the club continue to stall.



According to German outlet Bild, the winger has yet to commit to a new deal and is reportedly hoping for a future move to the Premier League.

With his current contract entering its final year in June, Dortmund now face a familiar dilemma, convince a key player to sign a long-term extension or risk losing him at a reduced fee in the near future.

The situation has already attracted attention from several English clubs, with Manchester United and Chelsea previously linked to the 24-year-old forward.

Adeyemi contract talks reach stalemate

Dortmund have been attempting to secure Adeyemi’s long-term future at Signal Iduna Park, but negotiations have reportedly made little progress.

One major sticking point concerns the player’s request for a release clause to be included in any new contract.

Such clauses are common in Germany, but they can limit a club’s leverage if interest from wealthier leagues intensifies.

Dortmund are hesitant to include a clause that would make it easier for Premier League sides to trigger a transfer in the future.

The club’s patience is reportedly beginning to wear thin after months of discussions without resolution.

With the contract ticking down, Dortmund may soon be forced to decide whether to continue negotiating or consider a sale while Adeyemi still retains significant market value.

Man United are interested in the young attacker

Adeyemi has long been admired by English clubs due to his pace, direct attacking style, and ability to play across the forward line.

His speed in transition and pressing intensity make him particularly suited to the high-tempo demands of the Premier League.

Man United and Chelsea have both been linked with the Germany international in the past, and those connections could easily resurface if Dortmund signal a willingness to negotiate.

For clubs seeking explosive wide attackers capable of stretching defences, Adeyemi represents a highly attractive option.

Report: Man United and Chelsea would have to wait after the World Cup to sign £40 million midfielder