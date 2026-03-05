Man United to compete with Napoli for Premier League midfielder called "The Pitbull"

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes has emerged as a sought-after figure ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, with both Manchester United and Napoli reportedly monitoring his situation closely.



According to journalist Nicolò Schira, the Brazilian international is open to leaving Wolves at the end of the season as interest from across Europe begins to intensify.

For Man United, Gomes represents the type of midfielder that could play a pivotal role in their long-term rebuild.

With the club entering a new era under the guidance of INEOS and interim manager Michael Carrick, strengthening the centre of the pitch has become one of the most pressing priorities.

Gomes has been a huge hit at Wolves

Despite Wolves enduring a challenging 2025/26 campaign near the bottom of the Premier League table, Gomes has been one of the team’s most consistent performers.

Since arriving from Flamengo, the 25-year-old has earned a reputation as an aggressive ball-winner and tireless competitor.

Nicknamed “The Pitbull” during his time in Brazil, Gomes has carried that same intensity into English football.

His relentless pressing, strong tackling, and ability to recover possession quickly have made him a crucial component of Wolves’ midfield.

Man United see Gomes as the ideal midfield addition

Man United’s midfield is widely expected to undergo changes this summer. Casemiro remains a respected figure at Old Trafford but is no longer able to cover the same ground he once did during his peak years.

Meanwhile, other midfield additions have struggled to consistently impose themselves in the Premier League.

Gomes offers a different profile. His energy, defensive awareness, and physical presence could provide the stability United have lacked in recent seasons.

Such a signing could also benefit young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. With a dedicated defensive anchor behind him, Mainoo would likely be able to play with greater freedom.

Napoli are also believed to be exploring a move. The Serie A side are seeking midfield reinforcements as they look to maintain competitiveness both domestically and in European competition.

