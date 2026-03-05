'He's the heir to the throne' - Man United told to replace Bruno with 23-year-old 'best player'

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United fan and YouTuber Angry Ginge has told the Red Devils to sign Chelsea star Cole Palmer.



The Chelsea player has been in fine form once again this season. He scored for the Blues in their 4-1 win against Aston Villa this week.

Although Bruno Fernandes is currently performing at a world class level, in a few years Man United will have to look for his replacement in the market.

Recently, Palmer has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and now a United fan has told the club to make a move for him as he could be the ideal replacement of Fernandes.

Man United advised to sign Cole Palmer

Angry Ginge told talkSPORT:

“I would love Cole Palmer at Manchester United. I don’t know how much he’s going to cost but I’d sign it tomorrow. Get him at United.

“He’s an incredible player. He’s a good personality. I think Bruno’s 31 now. I think he’s the heir to the throne.”

Football pundit Jamie Carragher has described Palmer as the ‘best player‘ in the Premier League in the past.

Can Palmer replacement Fernandes for Red Devils?

Replacing Fernandes is a near-impossible task given his creative output and sheer volume of games played over the last six years.

However, Palmer fits the tactical and statistical profile perfectly.

Just like Fernandes, Palmer is a highly versatile, high-volume creator who thrives in the No. 10 role or drifting in from the right half-spaces.

His ability to dictate the tempo, thread defense-splitting passes, and consistently find the back of the net makes him the ideal modern playmaker.

Palmer grew up in Wythenshawe, Manchester, and it is a well-documented fact that he was a boyhood Man United fan before joining Manchester City’s academy.

This Bruno Fernandes stat shows Man United must reverse £87m transfer decision