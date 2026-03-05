Amad Diallo of Manchester United battles for possession with Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Jonathan David has been linked with a move away from Juventus at the end of the season, and he has been tipped to move to the Premier League.

According to a report from TeamTalk, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs that have held talks with intermediaries about a potential summer move. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign the player.

Jonathan David needs a fresh start

The 26-year-old has not been at his best since moving to Italy, and he has just seven goals in 37 appearances for Juventus. He has previously proven himself in France, and there is no doubt that he could be a very useful acquisition for Manchester United and Tottenham. David has been hailed as an “excellent” player by Zinedine Zidane.

Manchester United need another quality striker to support Benjamin Sesko, and the Canadian International would be ideal. He will look to get his career back on track with regular football, and a fresh start in the Premier League would be ideal. On the other hand, Dominic Solanke has not been able to find the back of the net regularly, and Tottenham need to supplement him with a reliable striker. The Canadian International could be the ideal fit for them.

David has also been linked with Newcastle.

David could be signed for a decent fee

Juventus signed him for free, and they are unlikely to demand a premium. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United or Tottenham can negotiate a reasonable deal for him. If he manages to regain his form and confidence, he could be an asset to both clubs.

The player is very much at the peak of his career, and he will look to get back to his best once again. David has 153 goals in his career, and he will look to make an impact in the Premier League. If a move goes through in the summer.