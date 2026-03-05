Michael Carrick, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing Julian Ryerson from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has been exceptional for the German club this season, and he could be sold in the summer. The German outfit will need to raise funds to balance the books, especially after failing to secure a place beyond the UEFA Champions League playoff stages this season.

They are ready to sell the player for €30 million, and Manchester United are keen on him. The player has been labelled as the ‘king of crosses’ by BILD, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay up.

He has registered 11 assists in all competitions this season, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League. He could add a new dimension to Manchester United. He will help them tighten up at the back and create more opportunities for his teammates going forward.

Diogo Dalot has been a decent option for Manchester United, but his attacking game leaves a lot to be desired. Manchester United could use an upgrade in that area of the pitch. The 28-year-old has the quality and experience to make an immediate impact.

The €30 million asking price is reasonable for a player of his quality as well. Manchester United have the resources to get the deal across the line, and they should look to wrap up the move quickly.

The player is reportedly a target for Barcelona as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The opportunity to move to La Liga or the Premier League will be tempting for him. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at an elite level.