Manchester United are looking to add more quality on the flanks, and they have identified Yan Diomande as a summer target.

The 19-year-old has done exceptionally well for RB Leipzig, and Manchester United has scouted him several times this season. They could look to make a move in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.

The player has also been linked with Liverpool. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The IO will want to compete at a high-level and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be hard for him. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it could provide him with the opportunity to fight for major trophies.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed on YouTube: “The plan of Man Utd is to add one or maybe two midfielders. I see that Man Utd will be very busy with midfielders. “It’s not finished there, there is more to do in this summer transfer window. Man Utd have been following left-wingers for some time. When Ruben Amorim was the manager, they were in the mix for Antoine Semenyo, but Manchester City was his favoured destination. “Don’t forget about a player I’ve been telling you about, Yan Diomande. He’s doing fantastic at Leipzig, and my understanding is that United in January sent their scouts several times to follow Diomande. He’s being monitored for sure, but let’s see if there’s going to be more.”

Manchester United are currently better placed than Liverpool to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming season. That could give them an edge in the transfer race. However, Diomande is an admitted Liverpool fan, and it will be interesting to see whether the Reds can get the deal done.

Whoever signs the 19-year-old attacker could have a future star on their hands. Diomande has 17 goal contributions in all competitions this season.