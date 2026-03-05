Michail Antonio blames West Ham man over his exit

Michail Antonio has opened up on his exit from West Ham (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Former West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has hit out at the club’s former manager Graham Potter for the way he handled his exit.

Antonio is something of a Hammers legend, but couldn’t break back into the team after sustaining a lengthy injury from a serious car accident.

The former Jamaica international ended up leaving West Ham at the end of his contract in summer 2025 as he continued his comeback from a broken leg.

Still, looking back at the saga now, Antonio has admitted he feels saddened by not being given the chance to say a proper goodbye to the fans at the London Stadium.

Michail Antonio’s dig at Graham Potter

Potter was not exactly Mr Popular as West Ham manager, and that’s largely down to results and performances on the pitch.

Still, judging from what Antonio has said, it also seems clear that Potter perhaps wasn’t the right man for the club with the way he handled things away from the pitch either.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the 35-year-old said he had “so much love” for West Ham, but found the way his departure was handled a “hard pill to take”.

Antonio recently moved to Qatar to join Al Sailiya and has admitted that English clubs were unsure about signing him.

As per the BBC Sport’s report, Antonio held talks with both Brentford and Leicester City but neither move materialised.