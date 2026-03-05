From Spain: Real Madrid determined to make surprise signing from Manchester City

Nico O'Reilly celebrates with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Erling Haaland (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly determined to strengthen their squad with a top young talent this summer, with Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly one of their priorities.

The 20-year-old has shone for Man City since becoming more of a first-team regular this season, showing that he can flourish in a variety of different positions.

According to Fichajes, this has led Real Madrid to take a serious look at O’Reilly ahead of this summer, with the Spanish giants’ recruitment team rating him very highly.

At the same time, however, it’s hard to imagine City being prepared to let the England international go any time soon.

O’Reilly’s contract at the Etihad Stadium runs until 2030, so MCFC should be in a reasonably strong position with this one.

Nico O’Reilly transfer is not something Manchester City should consider

O’Reilly’s remarkable rise this season surely shows he’s too important for the club to let go, with their academy often producing fine talents.

Phil Foden has been the best example of this, but we’ve also seen Rico Lewis doing well in the first-team, while others such as Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, and Romeo Lavia have left the club and gone on to do well elsewhere.

O’Reilly looks like he’s more than capable of emulating players like Foden and Palmer in becoming a top performer at the highest level.

Whether he does that at City or elsewhere remains to be seen, but it’s hard to imagine Madrid being able to get this ambitious deal done at this moment in time.

Could PSR tempt Man City into Nico O’Reilly sale?

One key element of the modern game, however, is the PSR regulations that tempt clubs into cashing in on homegrown players.

Someone like O’Reilly would potentially bring in a lot of money for City, and would also count as pure profit as he came up through their academy.

City would do well not to fall into this trap, however, as they need to put their squad first, and O’Reilly has shown he’s more than capable of contributing a lot in either defence or midfield.