Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United picked up a dramatic win over Manchester United on Wednesday, but Jacob Ramsey was sent off during the game.

The Newcastle United midfielder picked up two yellow cards against Manchester United, and he received the second one for diving late on in the first half.

Newcastle will be delighted that the decision did not cost them dearly in the game. They had to play 45 minutes without a key player, and it could have easily cost them valuable points. The manager will be frustrated with the situation, and the player will also know that he made a mistake. It will be interesting to see if he can learn from this experience and bounce back strongly.

Ramsey has been an important signing for Newcastle since joining the club, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for them.

There have been speculations about whether the officials’ decision was right.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch, Dermot Gallagher explained (h/t Chronicle): “I back the referee because of the angle. “Does he have to do that? Is he caught? No. He goes down so far after the incident has happened, and I don’t think he needs to. I would also suggest that if he hadn’t have got a yellow card for that, people would be screaming and saying we don’t want diving. So Peter Bankes has taken positive action, so back him.”

Newcastle picked up a 2-1 win against Manchester United thanks to a late goal from William Osula. They have been quite poor in recent weeks, and the win over Manchester United will give them a huge confidence boost.

It will be interesting to see if they can build on it and finish the season strongly.