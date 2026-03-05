"I will..." - Sandro Tonali signals his future plans amid Arsenal transfer interest

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United central midfielder Sandro Tonali has dropped a possible hint over his future plans after discussing his role as one of the main leaders in this Magpies squad.

Tonali has been a key performer since joining Newcastle from AC Milan, and it’s perhaps not too surprising to see the Italy international become the subject of transfer interest from bigger clubs.

Arsenal were linked with Tonali by the Athletic in January, but now the player himself has suggested he’s already thinking about how he’s going to be an important leader in Eddie Howe’s squad next season.

Sandro Tonali may have just dropped a transfer hint

Tonali has been asked about his more senior role at Newcastle now, and he’s admitted it’s something that seems important to him.

“It would be a little bit tough because it’s not my first language, but I will try,” Tonali said beIN Sports, as quoted by the Chronicle.

“I try to do my best. I try to help every player in the pitch. And I think this is should be for every player, not just for me.

“I think we have six or seven players in the leadership group, they all really helped me, especially the first year, three years ago, for me it was very difficult.

“Especially, Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson, Jamaal, Bruno and Joelinton as well. Every day, they helped me a lot in that the first the first season. And they help every player now in in our team.”

Should Sandro Tonali leave Newcastle for Arsenal?

Tonali is surely good enough to go to the very top, and that means playing for a club like Arsenal who regularly compete for the biggest trophies.

Newcastle may have won the Carabao Cup final last season, but for now they look like they’ll be in and out of the top four for the foreseeable future, and eventually Tonali might be tempted to look elsewhere.

The Gunners could do with more depth in midfield after using Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi a lot this season without much rotation.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Tonali would be happy to make the move to the Emirates Stadium unless he were to become a guaranteed starter, but it’s the kind of challenge he might also relish.