Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders has done quite well at Strasbourg on loan this season, and he has attracted the attention of multiple Premier League clubs.

According to a report from TeamTalk, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made enquiries for the 20-year-old Belgian goalkeeper, but Chelsea have turned them down. They have no plans to let the 20-year-old leave the club anytime soon.

They are hoping to give him the starting spot next season. Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen have failed to convince the manager with their displays, and Chelsea believes the 20-year-old could be the ideal option between the sticks next season. Chelsea signed Penders for £17 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, Tottenham also need a goalkeeper. Guglielmo Vicario has been quite poor, and the Italian has been linked with a move away from the club. He could be sold in the summer, and the north London club will have to replace him properly. The 20-year-old Belgian is clearly a talented player with a big future, and he has shown his quality in France. He could prove to be a super long-term acquisition, but Chelsea are in no mood to sanction his departure.

Along with Tottenham, Newcastle United are on the Chelsea goalkeeper as well. It will be interesting to see whether they are prepared to test the Blues’ resolve with an offer in the summer.

Penders wants to prove himself in the Premier League, and the opportunity to play regularly with Chelsea will be exciting for him. He is unlikely to force an exit from the club anytime soon. It will be very difficult for clubs like Tottenham and Newcastle to secure his signature.

It would be ideal for them to move on to other targets now.