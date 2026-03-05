Report: Wrexham plot ambitious move for two-time league winning Liverpool star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Wrexham’s remarkable rise through English football could soon reach another extraordinary chapter. The Welsh club, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are reportedly preparing ambitious transfer plans should they secure promotion to the Premier League.



According to TEAMtalk, Wrexham have identified Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson and Fulham attacking midfielder Harry Wilson as potential free-agent signings if they successfully complete their push for top-flight football.

Currently sitting sixth in the Championship table, Wrexham are fighting to secure a place in the end-of-season play-offs.

If they manage to win promotion, it would mark an unprecedented fourth consecutive rise through the English league pyramid, a feat rarely seen in modern football.

Wrexham are a remarkable football story

Since Reynolds and McElhenney took ownership in 2021, Wrexham have transformed from a National League side into one of the most talked-about clubs in Europe.

The duo’s investment, global marketing appeal, and the popularity of the Welcome to Wrexham documentary have significantly boosted the club’s profile.

On the pitch, the project has been equally impressive. Strategic recruitment and strong leadership have allowed the club to climb rapidly through the divisions.

Liverpool star is expected to be targeted

Among the players reportedly on their radar are Robertson and Wilson.

Robertson has been one of Liverpool’s most influential defenders over the past decade, playing a key role in the club’s Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

If available as a free agent, his leadership and experience could prove invaluable for a newly promoted side.

While promotion remains the immediate priority, the club’s leadership is already preparing for what life in the Premier League might require.

Man United ready £400k-a-week offer for 21-G/A star, but he has two conditions