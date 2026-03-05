Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match against Manchester City. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to the Premier League, and Liverpool is hoping to sign him.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise was a target for the Premier League champions, but he’s unlikely to leave this summer. Therefore, Liverpool has decided to shift their focus towards the Ivorian attacker.

Yan Diomande is in fine form

The 19-year-old has been exceptional for RB Leipzig and has all the attributes to become a future star. It has been confirmed that Liverpool are looking to secure his signature in the coming months, and talks have already ‘taken place’. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool comes forward with an official proposal to sign the player.

They have the finances to pay a premium for him, and the 19-year-old could be tempted to join them. Diomande has previously admitted that he is a Liverpool fan, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an extra incentive.

Liverpool could use Diomande

Liverpool needs an explosive wide player who can take on defenders and beat them in one-versus-one situations. They need more unpredictability in the final third. Diomande has 17 goal contributions this season.

Plettenberg claims that Liverpool has prioritised the signing of a ‘high-class’ winger in the summer. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up a move for the 19-year-old.

Diomande is an elite prospect, and Liverpool would do well to secure his signature. He would be a super future investment for them, and he could develop into a star in the Premier League.

The attacker will cost around €100 million in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to pay up for him. Even though the asking price is quite high, Diomande might be able to justify the investment in the long term.