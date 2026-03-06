Talks taking place over major Arsenal sale, five main candidates revealed in report

Martin Odegaard celebrates with his Arsenal teammates during the 4-1 win vs Tottenham (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

It’s reported that discussions are taking place over a major Arsenal sale this summer, with five names emerging as realistic candidates.

The Gunners spent big on new signings last summer, bringing in Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Piero Hincapie, and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It’s therefore not too surprising to learn that Arsenal are now under pressure to balance the books with a significant sale, as reported by the Telegraph.

Five candidates named as Arsenal could make big sale

The Telegraph’s report has mentioned five main candidates to be sold if Arsenal do go ahead with a big sale, and they are as follows…

Martin Odegaard

This would be a big call, but Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is mentioned as one possibility. The Norway international has not played as big a role in Mikel Arteta’s side this season due to a combination of injuries and a slight loss of form and overall impact on games. There are surely still many fans who’d be concerned about letting Odegaard go, but it also makes sense that he’s being considered due to the fact that he’d probably also have the biggest price tag.

Gabriel Martinelli

A fine player on his day, but Gabriel Martinelli’s name emerging on this list also has some logic to it after another inconsistent campaign. The Brazil international’s baffling form can probably be best summed up by the fact that he has six goals in seven Champions League games this season, but has scored only once in 24 Premier League matches. Despite looking so impressive as a youngster, it would probably be fair to say Martinelli hasn’t fulfilled his potential and it could be time for Arsenal to try bringing in an upgrade.

Ben White

Perhaps not quite the same player after injury issues kept him out for much of last season, Ben White is also reported by the Telegraph as someone who could be a strong candidate to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer. Limited to just five Premier League starts this season, White is now very clearly behind Jurrien Timber in the pecking order, and we’ve recently reported on clubs in Europe showing an interest in the 28-year-old ahead of this summer.

Ethan Nwaneri

Currently out on loan at Marseille, Ethan Nwaneri is another name on the Telegraph’s list as he’s struggled to play as often this season and would also have that added benefit of ‘pure profit’ from a PSR perspective, due to coming up through Arsenal’s academy. The 18-year-old surely still has it in him to make it at Arsenal, but it perhaps also makes sense that they would have to consider accepting big offers for him.

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Similarly, Myles Lewis-Skelly’s future also seems to be in doubt and he’d be another tempting sale due to PSR. Despite being one of the most exciting breakthrough stars in the Premier League last season, the England international has really struggled for playing time this term after a strong start from Hincapie at left-back.