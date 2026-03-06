Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Kate McShane, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Como attacker Jesus Rodriguez at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has impressed in Italy, and Arsenal are hoping to secure his signature. They will also face competition from Manchester City. According to Sports Boom, both Premier League clubs are interested in the 20-year-old, and they view him as a top prospect for the future.

It will be interesting to see if the Italian club is willing to sanction his departure. The player has been labelled as an “assist machine”.

Arsenal could use more creativity on the flanks, and the 20-year-old would be a long-term acquisition. He will add unpredictability, pace and flair to the team. The opportunity to join one of the best clubs in the world will be quite exciting for him. Arsenal regularly competes for major trophies, and the opportunity to sign a talented young player like Rodriguez will be exciting for them as well.

Meanwhile, Como is likely to demand around €55 million for the young attacker. They rate him highly, and they do not want to lose him easily.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are looking to add more quality on the flanks. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. They have the financial muscle to pay the asking price, and they are likely to be an attractive destination for the player as well.

Both clubs could provide him with a platform to regularly fight for trophies. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The asking price is quite high for someone who is still largely improving at the highest level. However, he could justify the outlet in future.