Sources: Four elite clubs "interested" as €100m Arsenal transfer possible

Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

I’m aware there has been a report doing the rounds about Arsenal needing to make a major sale this summer, and I’ve just finished some calls to my sources close to the agents industry.

As first reported in my exclusive here for the Daily Briefing, I can confirm that there is a very realistic prospect of Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli leaving this summer, provided the price is right. I’ve also already reported on doubts about Ben White’s future here.

From what I’m hearing, however, it’s not likely that Ethan Nwaneri or Myles Lewis-Skelly will be leaving. Things could change, of course, but the people I spoke to were not aware of that as a concrete possibility. Nwaneri’s loan move was intended to provide the young midfielder with experience rather than putting him in the shop window, and both he and Lewis-Skelly only recently signed new long-term contracts.

Martin Odegaard transfer won’t come cheap

What’s important to note about Odegaard’s situation is that he is not pushing for a move and Arsenal will only sell if the price is right.

The situation should become clearer soon, but there is understandable interest in the Norway international, whose asking price could be as high as €100m. After an injury-hit season and a slight loss of form, however, sources expect clubs to try negotiating for less than that. That’s where the uncertainty lies, and where other players’ futures can also be significant.

Martinelli, by contrast, is likely to be available for more like €65m. As things stand, he looks more likely to leave, and it’s possible that if, for example, White were also to move on, that would be enough to balance the books sufficiently so that Odegaard’s exit was not also required.

Which clubs are chasing Odegaard and Martinelli?

One source told me: “Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid will be interested in Odegaard’s situation. A lot would depend on the structure of the deal, but expect them to be there.”

This has been confirmed by other sources as well, with no mention yet of Premier League clubs. Arsenal, in any case, would certainly prioritise a sale abroad.

With Martinelli, Barca and Atletico have again been mentioned by multiple sources. Much will depend on what happens with Marcus Rashford, who is on loan at the Nou Camp and likely to join permanently, albeit without a full agreement in place yet.