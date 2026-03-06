Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Chelsea picked up a 4-1 win over Aston Villa recently, and Jadon Sancho left the onlookers disappointed with his unprofessional behaviour during the game.

The attacker was brought on after the hour mark to help turn the game in favour of the West Midlands club, but his first act after coming on was a conversation with his former teammate Cole Palmer. Furthermore, he was seen hugging it out with the Chelsea captain, Reece James, after the final whistle.

Former Premier League scout Bryan King believes the conduct was unprofessional and that the player should focus more on helping his team than on pleasantries with rival players. Sancho has previously been on loan to Chelsea, and there is no doubt that he shares with his former teammates.

However, King believes that the attacker should have been more professional.

Former Aston Villa scout Bryan King, speaking to Villa News, said: “I thought it was very unprofessional, to be honest.

“The only explanation is that he forgot what colour shirt he had on. “Saying hello to Cole Palmer when you come on as a substitute? He could have done that before the game if it was that important. It’s even worse because Villa were losing. “It doesn’t matter who your friends are; you don’t do that until after the game. If you want to be with them and don’t want to be at Villa, why are you there? It’s just very unprofessional. “I wouldn’t have thought it would go down well with the staff or the rest of the players. It isn’t a good sign and raises questions of where he will go at the end of the season.”

It has been a disappointing season for Sancho at the West Midlands club. He will leave them at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The move for the Premier League has simply not worked out, and a return to Germany could be ideal for him. He is very much at the peak of his powers, and he will get his career back on track with regular opportunities.

Sancho should look to join a club where he will get a defined role and regular opportunities. He has previously shown his quality in Germany, and he will be desperate to rediscover his form and confidence.