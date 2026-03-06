Unai Emery speaking at a press conference (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has been linked with a move away from the club, and they are keeping tabs on the RB Leipzig striker Romulo Cardoso.

The 24-year-old has done quite well since moving to the German club, with 11 goal contributions this season. The Brazilian has impressed with his performances, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the West Midlands club.

According to Sports Boom, Aston Villa view the player as a “purebred No.9” and believe he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Fulham are also interested in the player. It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can win the race for his signature.

Cardoso has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in English football, and he could establish himself as an important player for Aston Villa. The hard-working striker will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

Apart from his link-up play and ability to score goals, he is extremely potent in the air. His 6-foot-5 frame makes him difficult to handle in the air.

Aston Villa certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done, and they are currently pushing for Champions League qualification. If they manage to secure European football for the upcoming campaign, they are likely to be an attractive destination for the 24-year-old attacker.

He will look to prove himself at the highest level, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.