Champions League qualification crucial for club to target Newcastle United midfielder

Juventus are reportedly preparing an ambitious transfer strategy for the upcoming summer window, with Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali emerging as their primary target.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian giants could attempt to bring the 25-year-old back to Serie A if they secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Juventus sit sixth in the Serie A table, four points behind fourth-placed Roma in the race for the final Champions League spot.

That gap makes the closing months of the campaign crucial not only for sporting reasons but also for the club’s ability to attract top-level reinforcements.

Tonali, viewed as one of Italy’s most complete midfielders, has been identified as a potential cornerstone of Juventus’ midfield rebuild.

Tonali has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Newcastle United

Since joining Newcastle United from AC Milan in 2023, Tonali has grown into a key figure in Eddie Howe’s midfield.

His passing range, his work rate and his composure on the ball is crucial for Howe’s team.

He is capable of dictating tempo from deep positions while also contributing defensively with aggressive pressing and ball recoveries.

Those attributes have made him one of Newcastle’s most valuable assets and a player the club are unlikely to sell easily.

However, reports in Italy suggest Juventus believe a fee in the region of €75 million could be required to convince the Premier League side to consider negotiations.

Juventus face competition from Europe’s elite

Juventus are not alone in their admiration of Tonali. Transfer journalist Nicolò Schira has reported that several elite clubs are also monitoring the midfielder’s situation, including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

Each of those clubs is believed to be exploring midfield reinforcements for different reasons.

Arsenal continue to strengthen their squad depth, Manchester United are planning a long-term midfield evolution, and Real Madrid are constantly evaluating options as they reshape their engine room for the future.

