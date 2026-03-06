Ex-Premier League boss becomes surprise name on Man United manager shortlist

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s search for a permanent manager is beginning to take clearer shape as the club prepares for a pivotal summer.



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, reported by the Express, the Red Devils have narrowed their shortlist to three primary candidates as they look to appoint a new head coach ahead of the 2026/27 season.

United parted ways with Ruben Amorim at the beginning of 2026 following a disappointing spell in charge.

Former midfielder Michael Carrick was then placed in temporary control of the first team until the end of the campaign.

While Carrick has stabilised results and earned praise for his leadership, the club’s hierarchy, led by INEOS, are continuing to evaluate long-term options.

Roberto Martinez is being considered by Man United

Among the names under serious consideration is Portugal national team manager Roberto Martínez, as reported by Jacobs.

The Spaniard, who has been in international management for nearly a decade, is reportedly open to returning to club football after the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Martínez built his reputation in English football with Swansea City before achieving one of the FA Cup’s greatest upsets in 2013, when his Wigan Athletic side defeated Manchester City at Wembley.

A subsequent spell at Everton demonstrated his commitment to possession-based football, though defensive issues ultimately cost him his job.

On the international stage, Martínez guided Belgium’s “Golden Generation” to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup and later took charge of Portugal in 2023.

Under his leadership, Portugal secured the 2025 UEFA Nations League title, strengthening his reputation as a tactically astute and diplomatic manager capable of handling elite talent.

Two other managers also under consideration

Alongside Martínez, two other prominent names continue to circulate within United’s decision-making circles, Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto De Zerbi.

Both are widely respected for their progressive tactical approaches and ability to develop young players.

United’s leadership is reportedly assessing which candidate best aligns with the club’s long-term football strategy, particularly as they aim to rebuild a squad capable of competing for major trophies again.

Whether United ultimately turn to Martínez’s experience, Nagelsmann’s innovation, De Zerbi’s attacking philosophy, or even extend Carrick’s role, the choice will play a crucial role in shaping the club’s ambitions beyond 2026.

