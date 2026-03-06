"It's just pointless" - Jamie O'Hara storms out in major head-loss as Tottenham edge closer to relegation

Jamie O'Hara walks out (talkSPORT)

Former Tottenham star Jamie O’Hara was completely fed up last night as he walked out of talkSPORT’s coverage of the situation at his former club.

O’Hara was clearly in a foul mood after Spurs suffered another bad result last night in a 3-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

The result means Tottenham are now just one point above the relegation zone, having lost their last five Premier League matches in a row.

O’Hara was clearly in no mood for his co-host Jason Cundy making light of the situation, with the former Chelsea man suggesting he was seeing positive signs from interim manager Igor Tudor…

Tottenham getting relegated and Cundy has managed to get O’Hara to leave the studio on TalkSport. We might be looking at an all timer sports bar ?? pic.twitter.com/LKN4PRc5pi — Rotations (@RotationsNRatio) March 5, 2026

O’Hara said it was “pointless” having this discussion with Cundy, who was clearly enjoying himself a bit as he wore a strange, blurry-looking Ange Postecoglou mask.

Tottenham are in real danger of relegation

Tottenham fans will all be feeling as fed up as O’Hara right now, with their team looking in genuine danger of an unthinkable drop to the Championship.

The north London outfit are on just 29 points from 29 games so far this season, and their remaining fixtures don’t exactly look kind.

In their final nine games, Spurs will have tests like Liverpool and Chelsea away, while it’s also hard to see them picking up points even from opponents like Aston Villa, Brighton, and Wolves.

Tottenham’s remaining fixtures

Liverpool (A)

Nottingham Forest (H)

Sunderland (A)

Brighton (H)

Wolves (A)

Aston Villa (A)

Leeds (H)

Chelsea (A)

Everton (H)

How many points do you realistically see THFC getting from these games? Let us know your thoughts on their current predicament and your predictions for the end of this season in the comments below!