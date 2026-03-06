(Photo by Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has emerged as a surprising name in discussions surrounding Atletico Madrid’s managerial future, according to reports from Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV.

The former Liverpool manager has been mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Diego Simeone should the long-serving Argentine coach depart the club.

Simeone remains firmly in charge at Atletico, but speculation about the club’s long-term direction has intensified in recent months.

If Atletico eventually decide to usher in a new era, Klopp’s profile, built on high-intensity football and major trophy success, makes him an interesting option for one of Spain’s biggest clubs.

Jurgen Klopp is currently working at Red Bull

Since stepping away from Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season, Klopp has taken on a different challenge within football.

The German accepted a senior leadership role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, overseeing the strategic direction of several clubs within the company’s football network.

The position allows Klopp to influence sporting decisions, recruitment strategies, and coaching philosophies across clubs such as RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and others.

In recent interviews, Klopp has openly admitted that he has enjoyed the change of pace.

After years of operating under the intense demands of elite football management, he has embraced the opportunity to spend more time with family and attend personal events.

German boss linked with Atletico Madrid

Simeone has been Atletico Madrid’s defining figure for more than a decade.

Since taking charge in 2011, he has transformed the club into one of Europe’s most competitive teams, winning La Liga titles in 2014 and 2021, as well as reaching two Champions League finals.

Yet every long managerial era eventually faces questions about succession.

Atletico’s leadership may eventually consider a different style of football as the squad evolves, and Klopp’s high-energy pressing philosophy would represent a dramatic stylistic shift.

The German has been mentioned as a potential future candidate for the German national team job, depending on the long-term plans for Julian Nagelsmann, and his name has occasionally appeared in speculation surrounding other elite clubs.

