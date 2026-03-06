A blend of Busquets, Kroos & De Bruyne: Arsenal & Man United pursuing wonderkid transfer

Kennet Eichhorn celebrates with his teammates (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up Hertha BSC wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn, according to German football journalist Christian Falk.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Writing in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider, Falk discussed Eichhorn’s future as it looks like he’s already very highly rated and attracting plenty of interest.

Arsenal and Man Utd have been named as being among the 16-year-old’s suitors, while Falk also mentioned interest from Bayern Munich and other Bundesliga clubs.

It’s clear that Eichhorn is already thought of very highly, with Falk expressing just how much there are top teams who are already prepared to do what they can to add him to their squads.

Kennet Eichhorn has drawn comparisons to midfield greats

As per the teenager’s Wikipedia page, Eichhorn seems to base his game around his midfield idols like Sergio Busquets, Toni Kroos, and Kevin De Bruyne.

Eichhorn’s playing style sounds very much like Busquets as he is primarily a defensive midfielder, but with the quality on the ball to dictate play from deep.

He is probably not as flashy as someone like De Bruyne, but he has the intelligence and composure of someone like Kroos, and that bodes very well for his career ahead.

Who’s trying to sign Kennet Eichhorn?

Discussing Eichhorn’s situation, Falk said: “It is TRUE: Bayern have communicated their concrete interest in Kennet Eichhorn to his advisors.

“He’s one of the biggest talents in Germany – and at only 16 years of age! This is quite something that such a young player can already be so helpful in his team. He’s so good, in fact, that Bayern are determined not to lose him to a rival (domestic or otherwise).

“Other clubs are, of course, focusing on him; Arsenal, Manchester United and some other Premier League clubs are among them. But there are also several Bundesliga clubs keeping an eye on Eichhorn’s situation.

“He has a release clause, which makes a summer move more than possible. Bayern Munich are thinking that if he makes a move to the Bundesliga, there’s always a chance for the Bavarians to get the player eventually. But if the talent gets lost to the Premier League, it then becomes a lot harder to get him back to Germany.

“Eichhorn is at the same agency as Jamal Musiala. They’re always in talks with his agency. It’s not an offer, but Bayern have made it plainly clear that if Kennet Eichhorn fancies a move in the summer, they’re ready and waiting to make something happen.

“They want to be given advance notice if he wants to leave Hertha Berlin. They want the player – they don’t want to lose him. Bayern Munich are concretely interested. However, should he wish to spend another year in Berlin tending to his development, that would be okay for Bayern. But it would be unacceptable to lose him to the Premier League.”