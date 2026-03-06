Latest twist in Man United midfield plan as interest increases in Chelsea star

(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are continuing to track the progress of Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos as they evaluate potential reinforcements for the centre of the pitch ahead of the summer transfer window.



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Red Devils remain interested in the 21-year-old Brazilian, whose development at Stamford Bridge has not gone unnoticed across the Premier League.

Santos has emerged as an increasingly important figure in Chelsea’s midfield under head coach Liam Rosenior.

His rise has made him one of the club’s most important young players, while also placing him firmly on the radar of clubs seeking dynamic midfield talent.

Santos has performed well under Rosenior

Santos’ career trajectory has been closely linked with Rosenior in recent seasons.

The two previously worked together during the Brazilian’s loan spell at Strasbourg, where the midfielder enjoyed a breakout campaign in Ligue 1.

Santos scored 10 goals during that season, helping Strasbourg secure qualification for the UEFA Conference League and establishing himself as one of the league’s standout young midfielders.

After returning to Chelsea, Santos initially struggled for consistent opportunities under former manager Enzo Maresca.

His first senior appearance for the club came at the FIFA Club World Cup, but regular minutes proved difficult to come by during the early stages of the campaign.

That situation changed significantly following Rosenior’s arrival.

Man United hold long term interest in the midfielder

Man United’s interest in Santos is not entirely new. Jacobs reports that the club first explored his situation during discussions involving Alejandro Garnacho in previous negotiations between the two sides.

United’s recruitment team are currently analysing midfield options as part of their ongoing squad rebuild.

However, it remains unclear whether Chelsea would consider selling.

The London club reportedly rejected approaches from Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah last summer, while several European teams also expressed interest.

