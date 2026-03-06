(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Troy Parrott has been linked with a return to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding for AZ Alkmaar, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the right team. According to Sports Boom, Leeds United and West Ham United are interested in the Irish attacker.

The player is likely to cost around £17 million in the summer, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He has 24 goals and seven assists to his name this season, and he could be an excellent acquisition for both clubs.

Leeds United are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they will look to establish themselves as top-flight regulars. They need more depth in the attacking unit. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has done well since joining the club, but he needs more support in the attack. Signing another reliable striker would be a wise decision.

Meanwhile, West Ham United could use more depth in the attacking unit. Even though they have invested in Pablo and Taty Castellanos, Parrott could be a very useful option for them in the attack. The 24-year-old will feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League. He has previously failed to make his mark in English football with Tottenham. It remains to be seen whether any club is willing to pay the asking price for him in the summer.

He has been a prolific goal scorer for the Dutch outfit and has impressed for the national team as well. There is no doubt that he is ready for the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact.

The asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality.