Player has his heart set on Arsenal transfer, he's waiting for their offer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans after beating Brighton (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka feels in his heart that Arsenal could be a good move for him, according to Christian Falk in his latest CF Bayern Insider column.

Goretzka is coming towards the end of his time at Bayern, with his contract due to expire so he becomes a free agent this summer.

Arsenal had an interest in the experienced Germany international in January, but it seems the player was keen to see out his contract and end the season at the Allianz Arena.

This summer things should be different, however, with Arsenal looking like they stand a strong chance of landing Goretzka as long as they make him an offer.

Christian Falk on Leon Goretzka to Arsenal transfer

“It is TRUE: Arsenal are currently leading the race for Leon Goretzka,” Falk said.

“This is indeed true from Goretzka’s point of view. The Gunners didn’t make an offer in January, but they did signal that they were aware of the fact that Goretzka was considering a move away from Bayern.

“There were very concrete talks with Atletico Madrid – their sporting director was in Munich. The player’s goal is to move to the Premier League; he would love to play for Arsenal. Of course, he can’t guarantee that Arsenal will come back again in the summer with a concrete offer.

“In his heart, he feels this would be a perfect next club. I heard he loves the Premier League and his playing style suits English football.

“However, he’s not focused on one club and only one club this summer. If Arsenal are there, he’d be more than happy to sit at the table and listen to offers. Tottenham are also interested, and that could be an option, but Spurs are not as attractive an option as Arsenal right now. Arsenal are playing very well at the moment, and they’re in the Champions League.

“For Leon Goretzka, it would be a great thing to win the Champions League with another club. So, we have to wait and see if Arsenal make an offer!”

Leon Goretzka can give Arsenal more midfield depth

Arsenal have a strong squad this season, but one area they’re arguably lacking a little is in central midfield, so Goretzka could have an important role to play.

Both Thomas Partey and Jorginho left at the end of last season, and although Mikel Arteta brought in Christian Norgaard from Brentford, he’s barely featured this term.

Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice is clearly Arsenal’s first choice partnership, but they could do with more rotation options, and an experienced player like Goretzka seems ideal.