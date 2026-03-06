Liverpool and Chelsea flags are seen ahead of the FA Cup Final. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool is hoping to sign Tyler Adams from Bournemouth, and they will face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 27-year-old United States International has done well in the top-flight, and he could be a useful acquisition for Liverpool. They need more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and Adams is well settled in the top flight. He could make an immediate impact and help Liverpool tighten up defensively.

According to a report from Fichajes, he is likely to cost around £40 million. Liverpool have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the summer.

His arrival will help protect the defensive unit and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. The opportunity to join Liverpool will be tempting for the player. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to join an elite club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester United need more depth in the midfield as well. Chelsea need someone who can support Moises Caicedo, and Manchester United will need to replace Casemiro. It will be interesting to see where the 27-year-old ends up eventually. He has the quality to play for a bigger club, and he will look to join a competitive team in the summer.

It will be interesting to see whether the cherries are willing to sanction his departure for a reasonable sum. He has been an important player for them, and he is one of their leaders in the dressing room.