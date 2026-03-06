Arne Slot gestures during Liverpool's defeat vs Bournemouth (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate continues to be linked with a move away from the club, and Real Madrid are hoping to sign him.

According to a report from BILD, the French international has decided to close the chapter with the Premier League club and move on. The development will be a huge boost for Madrid. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Konate will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he’s unwilling to sign a new contract with Liverpool. Meanwhile, the report mentions that Liverpool is not too keen on Nico Schlotterbeck as his replacement. It will be interesting to see if the German defender is now prepared to sign a new contract with Borussia Dortmund.

He has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months. He will cost around €40 million, and Liverpool is not determined to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move for other players in the summer. They need more quality and depth in the central defensive unit.

It remains to be seen how they fill the void left by Konate in the summer. The French international has been a key player for the club since joining them, and he should prove to be an excellent acquisition for Real Madrid if they manage to secure his services. Signing a player of his quality for free could prove to be a masterstroke.

Liverpool will need to improve defensively if they want to fight for major trophies next season. Signing a quality central defender to replace the French International will be an absolute priority for them.