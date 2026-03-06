Liverpool owners make up their mind over next manager as Arne Slot uncertainty increases

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s managerial situation could become one of the biggest talking points of the upcoming summer as pressure builds on head coach Arne Slot.



According to TEAMtalk, the Dutchman’s position will be carefully evaluated once the 2025/26 season concludes, with former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso reportedly identified as the ownership group’s preferred candidate should a change be made.

Liverpool remain in the midst of a challenging campaign that has raised questions about the team’s long-term direction.

While the club are still competing for European qualification, inconsistency in performances has sparked debate among supporters and pundits about whether Slot’s project is progressing quickly enough.

Arne Slot continues to struggle this season

Slot arrived at Anfield with a strong reputation after his impressive work in the Eredivisie, where he built attacking, high-pressing teams known for their fluid football.

Liverpool’s hierarchy believed his tactical approach aligned with the club’s traditional identity.

However, adapting to the Premier League has proven demanding. Liverpool’s title defense has faltered this season, leaving them outside the top four for long stretches of the campaign.

Defensive vulnerabilities, injuries to key players, and the challenge of integrating younger talent have all contributed to the team’s uneven form.

Xabi Alonso is the preferred choice of Liverpool owners

If Liverpool were to consider a managerial change, Xabi Alonso appears to be the leading candidate in the eyes of the club’s ownership.

The Spaniard’s managerial reputation has grown rapidly following his success in Germany, where he has developed a reputation for tactical sophistication and strong player development.

Alonso’s connection with Liverpool also adds emotional appeal. During his playing career at Anfield, he was a central figure in one of the club’s most memorable eras, including the dramatic 2005 Champions League triumph.

His understanding of the club’s culture and expectations makes him a particularly attractive option.

