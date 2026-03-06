Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been urged to make a move for the Real Madrid midfielder, Federico Valverde.

The Uruguay International has been outstanding for Real Madrid since joining the club, and he has established himself as one of the finest midfield players in European football.

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy believes the South American is the closest to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in style, and he could prove to be an outstanding acquisition for the club.

Danny Murphy said via TEAMtalk: “Call me old fashioned, but I’d be going for someone in the middle of the pitch who is a leader. Someone everyone can look up to. A bit like Szoboszlai has done this season. “I always look at Federico Valverde at Madrid. If they could get him, he’s everything. He’s as near to Gerrard as I’ve seen – he’s got wonderful athleticism and he can do everything. “He’s not as good as Gerrard, but he’s a phenomenal player.”

Liverpool need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the Real Madrid star. There is no doubt that he would help them improve.

