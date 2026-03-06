Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during the draw vs Nottingham Forest (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester City may reportedly already have agreed a transfer deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder and Manchester United target Elliot Anderson.

The England international has been in terrific form this season, and showed his quality once again this week as he scored a superb equaliser against Man City in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

This could be a glimpse of what City fans can expect next season as it now looks like everything is more or less in place for Anderson to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

Elliot Anderson to Manchester City being described as ‘done deal’

That’s according to the latest claims being made by Graeme Bailey, who told TEAMtalk: “I have to be honest, for several weeks now, from numerous sources, I am told that Anderson to City is a done deal.

“City have been on Anderson for months, since last year. I am told Hugo Viana picked him out last summer as one he wanted.

“In football circles, the belief is that Anderson is only going to one place and that is City.

“Whilst City and Forest are not confirming anything, I think that whilst nothing is signed, Anderson knows where he will be playing next season and that will be the Etihad.”

The report adds that Forest want £90m for Anderson, so that could be the sort of fee City are set to pay for the 23-year-old.

Elliot Anderson to pick Manchester City over Manchester United?

Another report from talkSPORT also has an update on Anderson, even if they don’t go quite as far as saying his City move is a done deal.

Their claim is that Anderson looks to be leaning towards joining City over Man United, while we’ve also previously reported on City being the favourites for this deal.

It perhaps makes sense for MCFC to make Anderson an urgent priority as they look like they could do with a long-term replacement for Rodri, who has had injury problems in recent times, while he’ll also be turning 30 this summer.

Anderson looks very much like the next Rodri, and at the age of 23 he still has his best years ahead of him, making this an ideal signing.

United could also surely have done with Anderson coming in, though, as Casemiro will be leaving as a free agent this summer, and the club also need an upgrade on Manuel Ugarte, who has fallen out of favour after some underwhelming form during his time at Old Trafford.