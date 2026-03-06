Man United hold talks with striker through intermediaries, possible Zirkzee replacement

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly begun exploring a potential summer move for Juventus striker Jonathan David as the club evaluates further reinforcements in attack.



According to TEAMtalk, representatives acting on David’s behalf have held discussions with United through intermediaries regarding a possible transfer at the end of the 2025/26 season.

United sit third in the Premier League table despite suffering a midweek defeat to Newcastle United.

With Champions League qualification firmly within reach, the club’s leadership is already planning how to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Man United plan to strengthen their attack

Man United significantly reshaped their forward line last summer by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Šeško.

The trio have provided the team with increased pace, pressing intensity, and tactical flexibility in the final third.

However, the club’s recruitment strategy remains focused on building depth and competition in key attacking areas.

Modern Premier League campaigns demand squads capable of coping with domestic and European schedules, and United are keen to ensure they have enough quality options across the front line.

One uncertainty surrounds Joshua Zirkzee’s future at Old Trafford. The Dutch striker has struggled to consistently secure a starting role and has been linked with a possible move away.

If he were to depart, United would almost certainly seek another striker capable of offering a different attacking profile.

David’s situation at Juventus has not been impressive

David’s time in Italy has not gone entirely according to plan. Since joining Juventus, the Canadian international has struggled to replicate the prolific scoring form that made him one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards during his time in Ligue 1 with Lille.

So far this season, David has scored seven goals in 37 appearances for the Turin club.

While his work rate and movement remain highly regarded, the lack of consistent goal output has led to speculation that both the player and Juventus could consider a fresh start.

Intermediaries are believed to have informed several Premier League clubs of David’s availability, with Man United among those monitoring developments.

