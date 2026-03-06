(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the talented Fulham defender Samuel Amissah.

The England under-19 international will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Manchester United are hoping to snap him up, as per TEAMtalk.

The 18-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and Manchester United are keen to secure his signature. They are looking to build for the future, and the 18-year-old would be a superb investment.

The central defender can operate as a fullback and as a defensive midfielder. He is very impressive with the ball at his feet, and he could add a new dimension to the Manchester United defence. The opportunity to join one of the best clubs in the world will be exciting for him, and he will prove himself at the highest level. Manchester United could groom him into an important first-team player.

Amissah will be excited about the possibility of joining Manchester United as well. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The 18-year-old is likely to be available for a nominal investment because of his contract situation. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea are providing fierce competition for the talented Young defender. Manchester City and Tottenham are also keeping tabs on his situation. It will be interesting to see where the 18-year-old defender ends up.

Clubs will be hoping to secure his signature on a bargain, given his contract situation.

Arsenal and Chelsea have also done well to nurture young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the 18-year-old’s development.