Manchester United are interested in signing the Fulham defender Antonee Robinson at the end of the season.

They will also face competition from Aston Villa. According to Sports Boom, the defender will cost around £25 million in the summer. The London club signed him for £2 million, and he has been exceptional for them over the years.

He is currently one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League. Manchester United are hoping to secure his signature, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The 28-year-old United States International could be a solid long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

The asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his quality and experience. Manchester United have the finances to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen what they decide.

On the other hand, Aston Villa are monitoring his situation as well. Lucas Digne is entering the twilight stages of his career, and they need to start planning for the future. They are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they need more quality in the team. The 28 year-old United States International could be a superb acquisition for them.

Both clubs have the finances to get the deal across the line, and it will be interesting to see where Robinson ends up. The 28-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League with Fulham, and he will look to take the next step in his career and join an elite club now. He could be attracted to the idea of joining a club where he could be fighting for major trophies. Manchester United could be an attractive destination for him.