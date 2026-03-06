(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign the Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Manchester United is targeting the 24-year-old, but the Italian outfit might not be willing to sanction his departure. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United is willing to pay the asking price for him.

Thuram has been excellent in Italy, and he has the quality to play in the Premier League as well. Manchester United needs to replace Casemiro, who will leave at the end of the season. They need a reliable defensive midfielder who can protect the defensive unit and drive the team forward.

The 24-year-old midfielder could be the ideal fit for Manchester United. He will be excited about the possibility of joining the Premier League club. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince Juventus to sell the player. It is fair to assume they will have to pay a premium to get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Thuram is at the peak of his powers, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge and join a bigger club. The move to the Premier League could unlock his true potential and help him develop further.

Thuram has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can wrap up the move quickly. A quality midfielder like him could make a huge difference for the Red Devils in the middle of the park.

Manchester United are currently pushing for Champions League qualification, and they will look to build a team capable of winning trophies. Signing the French International could be a defining acquisition for them. He has all the tools to establish himself as a key player in English football, and he could hit the ground running with Manchester United.