Manager talks expected this summer as Liverpool have only one target in mind

Arne Slot’s position as Liverpool manager is expected to come under serious review at the end of the 2025/26 season, with growing uncertainty surrounding the club’s direction.

According to reports from TEAMtalk, Liverpool’s ownership group, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are closely monitoring the situation following a disappointing campaign that has fallen well short of expectations.

Liverpool sit sixth in the Premier League table and are fighting to secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

That reality marks a significant decline from last season’s title-winning success and has intensified scrutiny around Slot’s tenure at Anfield.

Complicating matters further is the availability of former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, who has been without a managerial role since leaving Real Madrid in January.

Liverpool have struggled to perform this season

When Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy last season, the expectation was that Slot’s side would remain among England’s dominant forces.

Instead, the current campaign has been marked by inconsistency, defensive fragility, and struggles against direct rivals.

Several factors have contributed to the team’s uneven form. Injuries to key players, squad fatigue, and the challenge of integrating new signings have all played a role.

However, Liverpool’s hierarchy reportedly expected the team to remain firmly in the title race rather than battling for a Champions League place.

FSG are known for taking a measured approach when it comes to managerial decisions, but sources suggest the scale of the drop-off has raised internal concerns about whether the current project is progressing as planned.

Xabi Alonso remains the favourite for the Reds

One name continues to dominate discussions about Liverpool’s potential future direction: Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard, a legendary figure from Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League-winning side, has quickly built a reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young coaches.

Alonso’s availability has inevitably intensified speculation. Sources indicate that, if Liverpool were to consider a managerial change, he would be the only candidate currently viewed as a viable successor.

His deep understanding of Liverpool’s culture, combined with his tactical reputation and experience at elite clubs, makes him an appealing option for the club’s leadership.

