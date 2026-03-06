Bayern aware of Liverpool & City transfer interest in Michael Olise as risky strategy revealed

Michael Olise has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly aware of Michael Olise transfer interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, according to Christian Falk for CF Bayern Insider.

As noted by Falk in his latest column, Olise is currently under contract with Bayern until 2029, which means it’s not exactly a desperate situation for the club to give him a new deal.

At the same time, however, the German journalist suggested it could be a risky game for Bayern to play after finding themselves having to scramble late on to tie Dayot Upamecano down to a new contract.

It may well be that Bayern would be taking a risk not sorting this out sooner, as there will surely be clubs like Liverpool and Man City continuing to keep a close eye on Olise’s situation and perhaps ready to offer him better terms.

Michael Olise transfer insight from Bayern Insider Christian Falk

Falk confirmed the Liverpool and City links with Olise, and gave something of a warning to Bayern regarding the Frenchman’s situation.

“Michael Olise is currently on a contract running until 2029, and Bayern Munich would love to have him sign a new contract until 2031. But this all takes time. With three years left on Olise’s current terms, Bayern have time on their hands,” Falk wrote.

“But, of course, they also heard that Liverpool are interested and Manchester City is watching the player. But they also have the Konrad Laimer contract negotiations to think about, the Harry Kane negotiations… It’s a complicated situation. What if you sign one player until 2031 and then the others say, ‘Hey, I want a longer contract’?

“It’s a bit of a dangerous game; the longer you wait, the more it invites other clubs to pick up the phone and call the player. Michael Olise isn’t, at the moment, one of the top earners (picking up around €15m [£13m]. Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane perhaps earn about €10m more.

“Bayern can always give the right winger more money, but the longer they wait, the more complicated the situation becomes. Bayern don’t want another “Upamecano case”. Nobody wants that!”