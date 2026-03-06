Newcastle star who shined against Man Utd set to leave

Newcastle's Kieran Trippier reacts during the Liverpool game (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier is reportedly still expected to leave the club despite earning big praise from manager Eddie Howe.

The Magpies have still found a role for Trippier on a regular basis this season, with the veteran defender continuing to do his job well even if he’s now more of a squad player than an automatic starter.

Trippier performed well in the win over Manchester United this week, with Newcastle manager Howe singling him out for praise afterwards.

Eddie Howe praises Kieran Trippier performances

“It was, I mean, vintage Kieran, really. He was feeling cramped and feeling the effects of the speed of the game, as a number of our players were,” Howe said, as quoted by the Shields Gazette.