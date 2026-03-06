Newcastle star who shined against Man Utd set to leave

Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier is reportedly still expected to leave the club despite earning big praise from manager Eddie Howe.
The Magpies have still found a role for Trippier on a regular basis this season, with the veteran defender continuing to do his job well even if he’s now more of a squad player than an automatic starter.
Trippier performed well in the win over Manchester United this week, with Newcastle manager Howe singling him out for praise afterwards.
Eddie Howe praises Kieran Trippier performances
“It was, I mean, vintage Kieran, really. He was feeling cramped and feeling the effects of the speed of the game, as a number of our players were,” Howe said, as quoted by the Shields Gazette.
“And that’s where you’ve got to remember he’s playing every week. It’s a tough physical challenge for someone who’s 21, let alone someone who’s Kieran’s age.
“I thought he was magnificent for us today. Not just in how he played, but his experience, his game management, his know-how, his little things that people might not see. His experience is invaluable to us. So big congratulations to him.”
Kieran Trippier still set to leave Newcastle
The report from the Shields Gazette notes that Trippier is still set to leave St James’ Park at the end of this season when his contract expires.
The 35-year-old clearly still has a lot of quality and could have plenty to offer to a Premier League club, though it’s perhaps hard to see him earning a new NUFC deal.
Newcastle will likely want to continue to build around a younger player in Tino Livramento, who should soon be back from injury and starting ahead of Trippier again.
It’s still not clear where Trippier could end up next, but it will undoubtedly be a big story to watch out for this summer.
