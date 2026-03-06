Real Madrid have eyes on Man City star as their prepare big money double move

(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing an ambitious move in the upcoming summer transfer window, with the club identifying Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck as key targets.

According to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, the Spanish giants have set aside around €100 million to pursue the two players as part of their ongoing squad evolution.

Madrid’s recruitment strategy continues to focus on strengthening both midfield and defence while maintaining a balance between experienced leaders and emerging talents.

Rodri and Schlotterbeck are seen as players who could immediately improve the squad while also contributing to the club’s long-term project.

Real Madrid want Man City star as their midfield anchor

Rodri has been one of the most influential midfielders in world football during his time at Man City.

The Spanish international has become synonymous with Pep Guardiola’s system, acting as the team’s deep-lying orchestrator and defensive shield.

Although players like Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni have formed the backbone of the new generation, the club is still keen to add a specialist holding midfielder with Rodri’s experience.

Madrid believe a transfer fee of around €60 million could be enough to open negotiations with Man City, though convincing the Premier League champions to sell a player of Rodri’s importance would be extremely difficult.

Schlotterbeck identified as defensive addition

Real Madrid are also assessing their defensive options. Borussia Dortmund centre-back Schlotterbeck has emerged as a strong candidate, with journalist Matteo Moretto reporting that the German defender is aware of Madrid’s interest and would be eager to move to Spain if the opportunity arises.

Schlotterbeck has built a reputation in the Bundesliga as a composed ball-playing defender with strong positional awareness and leadership qualities.

Real Madrid’s reported €100 million plan shows the club’s commitment to maintaining competitiveness at the highest level.

By targeting Rodri and Schlotterbeck, the Spanish giants are attempting to strengthen two crucial areas of the pitch simultaneously.

