Report: Arsenal already seem to have agreed defensive deal for summer 2026

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are already laying the groundwork for their future.



Ecuador international Piero Hincapie is set to join Mikel Arteta’s squad on a permanent deal from Bayer Leverkusen at the conclusion of the current season, according to The Sun.

It signals a clear statement of intent from the North London club as they continue to refine a squad built for sustained domestic and European dominance.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The defender has done well this season on his loan spell under the leadership of Mikel Arteta and he has been a crucial member of the starting line up at the left-back position recently, showing form and consistency.

Piero Hincapie is a versatile defender

Hincapie’s trajectory over the past few years has firmly established him as one of Europe’s premier defensive talents.

Rising to global prominence during Bayer Leverkusen’s historic, invincible Bundesliga triumph under Xabi Alonso, the Ecuadorian has consistently demonstrated a tactical quality well beyond his years.

His natural left-footedness makes him an incredibly valuable commodity in today’s game.

Defender fits the plan of Arsenal boss Arteta

For Arsenal, this signing would be a tactical masterstroke that perfectly aligns with Arteta’s fluid, physically imposing system.

While the Gunners already boast a formidable central defensive partnership in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, the grueling demands of competing in the Premier League and the late stages of the Champions League require world-class depth.

Hincapie is a player who can play on the left-back position as well as the centre-back position, making him an ideal permanent signing for the Gunners.

As the current season draws toward its climax, Arsenal supporters have yet another reason to look forward to the 2026/27 campaign, knowing their defensive ranks are about to be strengthened even further.

Arsenal are looking to sign €30m German after “glowing” recommendation from scouts