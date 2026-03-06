Mikel Arteta and Michael Carrick (Photo by Ryan Pierse, George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs looking set to battle it out over the transfer of Fulham wonderkid Samuel Amissah this summer.

The highly-rated young Englishman is seemingly expected to be on the move this summer, with interest being reported from other Premier League clubs and some European giants.

Arsenal, Man United, and Chelsea are among Amissah’s main suitors in England, while Ajax, Juventus, and Marseille are also mentioned by the Telegraph.

Amissah can play defensive midfield or defence, so it looks like he has qualities he could bring to a lot of top teams straight away, even if he’s still learning the game.

Youngsters like Samuel Amissah tipped to move in changing transfer landscape

The Telegraph notes that Amissah is likely to be on the move in a summer transfer window that could be dominated by similar deals.

The report mentions similar recent deals, such as Rio Ngumoha and Ayden Heaven moving between Premier League clubs on the cheap and quickly gaining a lot of market value.

It makes sense in this era of PSR that clubs would be eager to have the opportunity to sign young players on the cheap and quite quickly be able to sell them for a considerable profit.

Young players being discovered earlier

Amissah is not yet a particularly big name, but he’s been involved in Fulham’s first-team this season, being named on the bench seven times by manager Marco Silva.

Mateus Mane has also enjoyed a breakthrough season with Wolves, while the Telegraph notes that Man United youngster JJ Gabriel has been quite well known since he was just 14.

In the modern era, fans can use the internet to find out more about their favourite young players than used to be possible in the past, and the dynamics of the market now also mean they’re seeing more involvement earlier and earlier.