Tottenham manager option becomes clear in case club gets relegated to the Championship

Tottenham are preparing for a crucial summer that could define the club’s immediate future, with several managerial candidates already under consideration.



According to GiveMeSport, former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and Italian tactician Roberto De Zerbi have emerged as the leading names on Tottenham’s shortlist should the club appoint a new permanent manager at the end of the season.

However, the club’s precarious position in the Premier League table could change things in the future.

Tottenham remain locked in a tense relegation battle, and their league status could significantly influence the type of manager they ultimately pursue.

Pochettino is the fan favourite for next manager choice

Pochettino’s potential return to north London would undoubtedly capture the imagination of Tottenham supporters.

During his previous spell at the club between 2014 and 2019, the Argentine transformed Spurs into consistent Champions League contenders and led them to the 2019 Champions League final.

His philosophy of high-intensity pressing, youth development, and attacking football earned widespread admiration. Many fans still view his departure as the end of one of Tottenham’s most exciting eras in modern times.

Pochettino remains open to the idea of returning, though financial considerations and Tottenham’s competitive ambitions would likely play a major role.

De Zerbi is another option for Spurs

De Zerbi represents a very different but equally intriguing option. The Italian coach has earned praise across Europe for his sophisticated tactical approach and emphasis on possession-based football.

His work in the Premier League with Brighton previously showcased his ability to develop young players while implementing a distinctive style of play.

Tottenham’s recruitment team reportedly admire De Zerbi’s progressive philosophy and believe his approach could help modernise the team’s playing identity.

Robbie Keane is an option for Tottenhan in case of relegation

If Tottenham were to suffer relegation to the Championship, the managerial search may take a different direction.

Former Spurs striker Robbie Keane, currently managing Ferencváros, has reportedly emerged as a possible alternative in that scenario.

Keane’s deep connection to the club and familiarity with English football could make him an appealing figure during a rebuilding phase.

