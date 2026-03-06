(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly secured the services of the former Arsenal youth goalkeeper Jack Tomlin.

The 16-year-old has been informed that he will not receive a scholarship from Arsenal and will now join the London rivals instead, as per Arsenal Insider. He will look to continue his development at West Ham, and it will be interesting to see if he can become a first-team player for them in the future.

Tomlin is highly rated in England, and he has a bright future. West Ham will be hoping to groom him into an important player for the future.

The 16-year-old was a part of the Arsenal under-18 squad, and he has now joined up with the West Ham under-18 side. He will further his career at the London Stadium now and establish himself as an important player for their youth team.

West Ham are looking to build for the future, and the 16-year-old could be an asset for the club in the long term.

There is no doubt that West Ham need more quality and depth in the goalkeeping department. Having said that, the 16-year-old is still nowhere near ready for the first team. They will need to groom him properly over the next few seasons before he can make his mark in the Premier League.

Time will tell whether Arsenal will regret the decision to let him leave. The young goalkeeper will certainly look to prove them wrong and make his mark in English football.

Meanwhile, West Ham continues its push for survival, and it will be interesting to see if it can preserve their status as a top-flight club.