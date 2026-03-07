"My agent's calling me..." - Former Arsenal star reveals stressful way his exit was handled

Arsenal FC logo at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi has revealed the chaotic way his exit from the Emirates Stadium was handled as he rushed into a move to Everton.

The Nigeria international hadn’t quite been a regular starter for the Gunners towards the end of his time there, despite showing a lot of promise as a youngster.

Iwobi came up through Arsenal’s academy and started well for the north Londoners, and he’s since gone on to have a fine Premier League career, particularly with current club Fulham.

Still, before that he had a slightly rushed move to Everton, which he has now opened up about to Jake Humphrey…

Alex Iwobi talks about how he was sold by Arsenal. ??: @mrjakehumphrey pic.twitter.com/xzmHjaMYtn — AE (@ArtetaEra) March 6, 2026

Iwobi recalls that he was given extra holiday by former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, but then ended up being called by his agent and by Marco Silva during his time on the beach with his parents.

Alex Iwobi on how he ended up leaving Arsenal

Speaking in the video clip above, the 29-year-old said he didn’t have much time to think about his move to Everton.

He very quickly ended up staying in a very dark and lonely hotel in Liverpool, and it seems he struggled with homesickness after leaving London for the first time.

Looking back, Iwobi says he could perhaps have asked more questions about what life at Everton would be like.

Still, Iwobi has gone on to have a fine Premier League career, now becoming a key player for Silva at Fulham.

Arsenal fans will still have plenty of fondness for their former player, but it’s a shame that his time at the Emirates Stadium couldn’t have been handled a bit better.

Some Gooners might even feel Iwobi’s career since then has shown that he could have at least been a decent backup player for the club.