Likely outcome of Man Utd transfer saga becomes clearer due to £43m issue

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is now looking less likely to join Trabzonspor permanently after his loan spell there this season.

The Cameroon international has flopped at Man Utd and will surely be sold by the club at some point, particularly after the fine form of Senne Lammens since he moved to Old Trafford last summer.

Still, as reported by the Manchester Evening News, there could be issues with Onana making his loan with Trabzonspor permanent as the Turkish side can’t afford his asking price.

We’ve previously reported that Onana is open to staying at Trabzonspor, but that he’s also been exploring options in Serie A.

Andre Onana future becoming clearer due to United demands

It now surely seems likely that Trabzonspor won’t be able to spend the kind of money required on Onana, who could cost as much as £43m.

As quoted by the MEN report, Trabzonspor vice-president Zeyyat Kafkas has explained the challenges for his club in signing Onana permanently.

“As the figure from Manchester United for the purchase of Andre Onana is in the range of €45-50m, our president has sincerely informed the community in line with Trabzonspor’s realities,” he told Gunebakıs.

“I don’t think this information affected Onana at all. Because Onana’s thinking is that if it’s not England, he wants to continue at a club in Europe.

“His family thinks the same way. The president also wanted to explain Trabzonspor’s reality. However, if the conditions change, the situation changes.”

As Kafkas suggests, this now surely paves the way for Onana to seal another move, with the 29-year-old perhaps already looking for other options out there for him in Europe.

It will be interesting to see if anyone comes in for him, though, as MUFC surely need to adjust their asking price to something more realistic if they want to offload him.