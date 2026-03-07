"We could lose him" - Ray Parlour predicts Arsenal star will leave and calls for replacement signing

Mikel Arteta and Ray Parlour (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has made it clear that Gabriel Jesus seems likely to leave the Emirates Stadium, and that he’d need replacing.

The Brazil international previously made a great start to life with the Gunners when he joined from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, but the move hasn’t really worked out for him.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

In more recent times, Jesus has struggled to stay fit and has also not made that much of an impact when he has been on the pitch.

Parlour now thinks Jesus will surely be leaving soon in order to get more playing time, though the pundit feels that would leave Arsenal a bit short of options in attack.

Ray Parlour on Gabriel Jesus’ Arsenal future

Discussing the Jesus situation and Arsenal’s depth up front, Parlour made it clear that when he was at the club they’d have had four strikers in their squad.

“I think Jesus might leave at the end of the season, he is at that age where he wants to be playing week in, week out,” Parlour told the Metro.

“We could lose him. We had four strikers when I played. That’s what I don’t understand. (Regardless of Jesus leaving), bring in another one anyway. That can give the other options a lift because they see the standard being set.”

Julian Alvarez to replace Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal?

Parlour then specifically named Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez as an ideal option to come in up front at Arsenal.

We’re not entirely convinced based on Alvarez’s recent form and likely cost, as we gave him this medium rating below. Find out how CaughtOffside’s Transfer Fit rating works here.

Julian Alvarez TOTAL SCORE: 15/25 Transfer fee * Performance ** Achievements *** Career phase **** Squad need *****

Alvarez is surely better than Jesus, but if Arsenal want someone to come in who can definitely give them an upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz, then there’s surely someone else out there who’d represent better value for money.

Discussing Alvarez, Parlour told the Metro: “For me, Alvarez would be a great addition to the squad. There will always be people coming and going in the summer because it’s a big squad and they can’t keep everyone happy.

“But Alvarez would be a fantastic option to have with his pace and what we saw at Man City.

“It was always going to be difficult for him playing with Erling Haaland there but when he did start and when he did play, he was always lively.

“He’s a young man too, so if he’s available it’s a yes for me. When know how Arteta likes to work with young players to make them better so I think it would be a great addition, definitely.”